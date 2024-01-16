Governor Abba Yusuf has been slammed with a fresh request following his Supreme Court victory

NNPP supporters who received him back into Kano state have urged Yusuf to give them a new emir

This political pundits believed would reignite fresh calls in the state for the reinstatement of the deposed Kano Emir Sanusi

Teeming supporters of Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, have made a fresh demand.

They have urged Governor Yusuf to revisit the law splitting the old Kano Emirate into five emirates, to reinstate the deposed 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi.

Emir Sanusi was dethroned by the immediate former governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in March 2020 because of insubordination and was banished to Loko and Awe in Nasarawa state.

However, the Federal High Court in Abuja, declared illegal and unconstitutional Sanusi's banishment and he was therefore allowed to freely travel.

After Sanusi was removed from office, Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai showed the biggest support for the deposed Kano Emir.

El-Rufai gave the former monarch two key appointments and paid him a visit in Nasarawa and Lagos states, a move that was not well received by the Kano APC.

NNPP supporters call for Sanusi's reinstatement

Recall that Governor Yusuf was among the governors who emerged victorious at the Supreme Court in Abuja on Friday, January 12, 2024.

The apex court upheld the election of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, as the governor of Kano state on Friday, January 12, 2024.

But the NNPP supporters, who trooped out on Sunday, January 14, to welcome the governor after his Supreme Court victory, restated their call with chants of “New Governor, New Emir”, a chant that has become synonymous with the call for the reinstatement of the deposed emir.

Meanwhile, sources familiar with the issue, disclosed that the call is gaining momentum, adding that a bill seeking for the reversal of the creation of new emirates will soon be sent to the state assembly.

Reacting to the development, the spokesman to the governor, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, in an interview with Daily Trust, said Governor Yusuf has not decided on the issue yet, adding:

“There have been these types of clamour right from our campaign days; it’s not a new thing in Kano. Only time can tell.”

