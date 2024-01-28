APC chieftain, Francis Okoye, has revealed what Kano state and the people stand to gain if Governor Abba Yusuf joins the ruling party

Okoye said It will be in the interests of the people of Kano state for Governor Yusuf to dump the NNPP and rejoin the APC

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Okoye said Yusuf and the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje working together will bring dividends of democracy to the state.

Kano state - The convener of APC South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, has reacted to the appeal made by the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to join the ruling party.

Okoye said if Governor Yusuf joins the APC, it will be in the best interest of the people of Kano state.

“It will be in the interests of the people of Kano state for them to join the mainstream politics”

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Okoye said Governor Yusuf working together with Ganduje, a former governor will bring dividends of democracy to the state.

“The APC chairman urging the state governor who has just been confirmed by the Supreme Court, as duly elected governor of Kano state to join APC to me is for the best interest of the people of the state and the people of Northern Nigeria. You and I know that Kano owns a very critical position in Nigerian politics. So Kano state cannot be ruled by NNPP, a party that is visible only in a few places in Kano state.

“So we expect the people of the state to urge the governor to see the necessity and importance of APC ruling Kano state by dumping NNPP and rejoining APC so that he can work together in synergy with the national chairman of our party, Alhaji Ganduje for them to bring dividends of Democracy to the table.”

Speaking on the purported reconciliation between Ganduje and New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, he said the chances of them working together is slim.

He explained that because both men have strong opposition stands on political issues.

The APC chieftain, however, said the decision of Kano state to return to APC solely resides in Governor Yusuf and not Kwankwaso.

“I think the decision is the governor to take not that of Kwankwaso. He may remain the leader of the party but I think the buck stops greatly on the table of the governor. So I believe that if the governor decides to join APC, Kwankwaso will have no other reason not to join his governor in APC and that will lead to a permanent reconciliation between them. Three of them working together will be for the interest of the people of Kano state.”

