Aside from governors, some embattled lawmakers also emerged victorious at the Supreme Court

Tinubu's former Labour minister Lalong alongside 22 other lawmakers benefitted from the apex court's judgment delivered on Friday, January 12

The Supreme Court took a strong stand on the electoral injustice by the Court of Appeal's decisions regarding Governor Muftwang's removal

The Supreme Court on Friday, January 12, settled the disputes of the governorship elections in eight states.

The Supreme Court's verdict favoured Governor Muftwang and his predecessor, Simon Lalong. Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong

While the apex court was delivering its judgment, it dived into the Plateau state election dispute, to point out the major electoral injustice fostered in the state by the Court of Appeal‘s decisions on the cases arising from the 2023 general elections.

Recall that the appeal court ordered the sack of Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau, and 23 federal and state legislators in the state.

The affected lawmakers are, like the governor, members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They are two out of the three senators in the Nigeria’s Senate, five out of the eight House of Representatives members from the state, and 16 out of the 25 members of the state House of Assembly.

The embattled lawmakers had won their seats on the PDP ticket but had their victories overturned in the 2023 decisions of the Court of Appeal.

Supreme Court weighs in on Friday

Delivering its final judgment on the disputed Plateau elections, the Supreme Court on Friday, dismissed the lower court's faulty reasoning behind the judgement given in favour of Nentawe Yilwatda, the APC governorship candidate in Plateau.

The rest of the beneficiaries of the controversial lower court’s decisions, including Simon Lalong, who assumed his position as the Plateau South Senatorial District senator under the APC, following his victory in the February 25 senatorial election, declared by the Court of Appeal on November 7, escaped because the disputes over state and National Assembly elections terminated at the Court of Appeal.

While delivering its judgement on Muftwang’s appeal on Friday, the Supreme Court reversed his sack and affirmed him as the governor of Plateau state.

Justice Emmanuel Agim held that the issue of primary is an internal matters of political parties which both the Tribunal and Court of Appeal lacked jurisdiction.

