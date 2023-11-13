Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma is still in a celebratory mood following his recent victory in the governorship election held on Saturday, November 11

The excited governor who won his second term election his victory vindicated him as the real winner of the 2019 governorship election in the state

Unzodimma in a statement shared by the Imo state government disclosed that the opposition parties in the state lost the poll due to internal wranglings

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Imo state, Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has shared an update regarding his victory in the Saturday, November 11, governorship election.

Hope Uzodimma said internal wranglings led to the loss of the PDP, and Labour Party in the Imo election. Photo credit: Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, Hope Uzodimma, Senator Athan Nneji Achonu

Source: Facebook

How I defeated PDP's Anyanwu, LP's Achonu, Uzodimma shares details

Recall that Uzodimma was declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Imo state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His victory was announced at the INEC collation centre in Owerri, the state capital, on Sunday, November 12, by the returning officer, Abayomi Fasina, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti in Ekiti state.

Uzodimma secured victory after being declared winner in all 27 local government areas in the state.

Speaking on the development, the Imo state government on Monday, November 13, said Uzodimma won because there was no crisis in the APC before and during the poll.

He blamed the electoral loss of the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded governorship elections on the "internal wrangling".

The state commissioner for information, Declan Emelumba, spoke on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, saying the opposition parties were not prepared for the governorship poll.

“Before this election, any discerning observer would have seen that virtually the whole of Imo State emptied in APC. The APC is the only party where there was no faction, no defection, no problem,” he said.

Off-cycle election: Ganduje speaks after Uzodimma, Ododo's victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the national chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, congratulated Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state for his successful re-election in the recent off-cycle governorship poll.

Ganduje also expressed delight in the strong support shown by voters in Kogi State, leading to the election of Alhaji Usman Ododo as the state governor.

In a statement released on Sunday, November 12, by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, the APC national chairman emphasised that the electoral victories of Uzodimma and Ododo highlight the widespread acceptance of the APC among Nigerians.

Kogi election: Gov-elect Usman Ododo kneels for Yahaya Bello after victory, video trends

Meanwhile, the 2023 Kogi state gubernatorial election took place on Saturday, November 11, 2023, to elect the new governor.

Incumbent APC governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello was term-limited and could not seek re-election to a third term.

However, his protégé, Ahmed Usman Ododo, emerged victorious in the poll as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, November 12.

Source: Legit.ng