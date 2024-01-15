A former lawmaker in Kaduna state, Suleiman Dabo, has been remanded in Kuje prison in the federal capital territory

He was sent to prison pending a ruling on his bail application by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja

Dabo was arraigned on a seven-count charge for allegedly defrauding one Mrs. Folashade Mojeolaoluwa under false pretence, among other offences.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Suleiman Dabo, an immediate-past member of Kaduna State House of Assembly (Zaria Constituency) has been remanded in Kuje prison pending a ruling on his bail application.

As reported by The Nation, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave the order on Monday, January 15.

former Kaduna lawmaker sent to Kuje prison over alleged N30m fraud Photo Credit: Court of Appeal

Source: UGC

Dabo was arraigned on a seven-count charge brought against him by the Nigeria Police for obtaining N30 million from Mrs Folashade Mojeolaoluwa under false pretence, among other offences.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Dabo and the company defrauded Mrs. Mojeolaoluwa of N30m in October and November 2017, through a GTBank account No: 0172410075 with account name: Ohman International Venture Limited.

The defendants on the pretence of selling a scrap vessel ship known as ADNAN 101, committed the act “when you presented yourself to Mrs. Folashade S. Mojeolaoluwa as the bonafide owner of the scrap ship.”

The two defendants pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them,

The prosecuting lawyer, Mathew Omosun urged the court to remand the ex-lawmaker to prison pending the commencement of trial.

Justice Omotosho held that Dabo had been absent in previous proceedings about eight times, he would take his time to carefully go through the case file before giving a ruling.

The judge adjourned till February 5 for a ruling on Dabo’d bail application.

Obasanjo's minister, Agunloye remanded in Kuje prison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the former minister of power and steel, Olu Agunloye, was arraigned before the federal high court in Abuja over allegations of fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Agunloye on Wednesday, January 10.

Agunloye pleaded not guilty to the charges read against him. The former minister has been remanded in Kuje prison pending when bail would be granted.

Source: Legit.ng