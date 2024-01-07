President Bola Tinubu has been commended for his intervention in the political crisis rocking Rivers state over the rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike

Okanlawon Gaffar, a legal icon, while speaking with Legit.ng, said the situation would have generated anarchy should the president had not intervened

This is coming on the heel of the criticism that the president acted in the interest of his minister, Wike, as against the choice of the people of the state

Port Harcourt, Rivers - President Bola Tinubu's intervention in the political rift between the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, has been commended.

Okanlawon Gaffar, a legal practitioner, spoke with Legit.ng, posited that the president cannot be faulted on the ground that the primary objective of the government was the peace and security of the state.

The legal icon was of the view that the president acted in the interest of peace in Rivers state and should not be faulted for that.

Following President Tinubu's eight-point resolution, some stakeholders in the state and Niger Delta region, Including Elder Edwin Clark, have criticised the president's action, alleging that he was sacrificing the interest of the state for his minister, Wike.

Why Tinubu should be commended for his intervention in Wike, Fubara's rift

However, the legal practitioner told Legal.ng that if President Tinubu had not intervened, the issue would have resulted in anarchy in the oil-rich state.

Gaffar said:

"The President is the chief executive officer of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Though, the Governor is the chief executive officer of the state. Nonetheless, we cannot fault the intervention of Tinubu in the resolution of disputes between the immediate Governor of Rivers State and the incumbent.

"The security and welfare of the "state" is the primary purpose of Government. If the president did not intervene, it might cause anarchy. The supporters of the individuals in question might have caused chaos that might have affected the peace, tranquillity and sanity of innocent citizens of the state.

"Legally and politically speaking, Tinubu's intervention is not only a wise move, but it's also an indication that he is the "father" to many, including Rivers State."

