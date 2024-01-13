Rabiu Kwankwaso has said he has no problem with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to Kwankwaso in a new interview seen by Legit.ng, 'they have their party and we have our own too'

The NNPP chieftain reacted to constant speculations that he might join the APC government

Kano, Kano state - Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, has said his party and the All Progressives Congress (APC) “will work together where necessary”.

Kwankwaso said concerning teaming up with the ruling APC’s government, “only time can tell”.

'We'll work with APC where necessary', Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso stated this in an interview with BBC Hausa.

His words:

“There is no problem. They have their party; we have our own. We will work together where necessary.

“On the issue of joining the government, only time can tell.”

Tinubu's cabinet: Kwankwaso missed out

Recall that before the presidential inauguration in May 2023, President Bola Tinubu held a closed-door meeting with Kwankwaso alongside other prominent members of the opposition in Paris, France. Although the outcome of the meeting was confidential, there were permutations that the meeting was part of strategic horse trading by Tinubu to woo Kwankwaso back to APC.

Those familiar with the development disclosed that Kwankwaso had confirmed that Tinubu was seeking the possibility of convincing him to join his cabinet and then return to the APC. This happened amid a power tussle in Kano between Kwankwaso and the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje. However, that seemed to have been tentatively settled with the Supreme Court's judgement on Friday, January 12, which favoured the NNPP and Kwankwaso's protégé, Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of the state.

Watch Kwankwaso's latest interview below:

How Tinubu, Kwankwaso’s 'agreement' crumbled

Earlier, in August 2023, Guardian newspaper reported that President Tinubu reached to out Kwankwaso while forming his cabinet.

The eventual submission of the ministerial nominees to the national assembly had Kwankwaso’s name conspicuously missing. It was gathered that the president jettisoned the idea of appointing Kwankwaso as a minister because he believed there was no sense in empowering the opposition, who would eventually use the resources to fight back.

However, the chairman of NNPP in Kano, Hashim Suleiman Dongurawa, refuted the claims, saying there was not an official statement from the presidency where Kwankwaso was promised a ministerial appointment.

Even so, the newspaper said a source in Kwankwanso’s camp disclosed that he (Kwankwaso) communicated his rejection of a ministerial appointment to Tinubu as a strategy to secure his political dynasty.

I have not reached an agreement with anybody - Kwankwaso

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kwankwaso said he did not reach an agreement with President Tinubu or anyone else concerning the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict on the Kano state governorship election dispute.

Kwankwaso stated this while responding to the allegation that he reached an agreement with Tinubu before the judgement on Friday, January 12.

Kano judgement: Kwankwaso sends message to Nigerians

Legit.ng also reported that Kwankwaso said the case of the Kano state governorship election is a lesson to all.

Kwankwaso, who is a mentor of Governor Yusuf, said the Supreme Court's judgement has restored hope to the people of Kano state.

Gawuna reacts as Supreme Court reverses Yusuf's sack

Meanwhile, Nasiru Gawuna, the gubernatorial candidate of the APC in Kano, has said he has accepted the Supreme Court's judgement on the governorship dispute in the state as God’s decision.

Following Governor Yusuf's triumph, Gawuna said he had accepted the Supreme Court's judgement in good faith.

