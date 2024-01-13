The All Progressives Congress (APC), has praised the Supreme Court over its judgement on governorship election disputes

The ruling said the verdict of the apex court is an affirmation of judicial independence in the country

The APC spokesperson, Felix Morka, urged the PDP to apologise to the judges for the senseless attacks on the judiciary.

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC), has reacted to the Supreme Court on the governorship election petitions delivered on Friday, January 12.

The ruling party hailed the verdicts of the apex court, describing it as an affirmation of judicial independence

The APC spokesperson, Felix Morka, disclosed this in a statement issued via the party’s X page (formerly known as Twitter) @OfficialAPCNg

Felix Morka said the APC accepted the decisions of the apex court on the cases in Lagos, Ebonyi and Cross River states where the election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Francis Nwifuru, and Bassey Otu were affirmed.

While the apex court upturned the decisions of the Court of Appeal in the cases of PDP governors, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state, Abba Yusuf of Kano state and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state.

“While the Apex Court’s decisions will undoubtedly elicit mixed reactions and reviews, the decisions are final and binding on all parties to the legal contests. The decisions today provide a strong affirmation of the authority, vibrancy and independence of the Judiciary.

“APC has been consistent in its position that the Judiciary must be left alone to perform its important duty of resolving disputes, including electoral disputes, as constitutionally mandated”

The ruling APC blasted PDP, calling on the opposition to apologise to the judges for the senseless attacks on the judiciary.

“Assuming that it has any spec of decency left, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must tender an unreserved apology to the courts and our judges for the senseless, irresponsible, reckless and unjustified attacks it mounted against the Judiciary throughout this electoral cycle” an an

