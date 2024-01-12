Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has disclosed the action he is willing to take against the ruling APC and President Bola Tinubu in 2027

Atiku said he is willing and ready to lead a coalition of opposition parties against the APC and President Tinubu

The PDP chieftain said the victory of PDP governors at the Supreme Court is a win for constitutional democracy.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar, said he is to lead a coalition of opposition parties against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2027.

Atiku said only a united opposition force can strengthen democracy in Nigeria, Vanguard reported.

Atiku says he is ready to lead coalition against Tinubu, APC- Atiku Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar/ Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: UGC

The former vice president stated this in a congratulatory message to PDP governors whose elections were upheld by the Supreme Court on Friday, January 12.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a statement signed by his media office in Abuja, Atiku was quoted as saying that:

“I am as prepared as ever to lead the charge, alongside all our leaders and governors, for the good of our country.”

“Where justice is seen to have been substantially rendered, we, as patriots and citizens, will always applaud.”

Supreme Court reverses Plateau governor Mutfwang’s sack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court delivered its much-anticipated judgment on the Plateau state governorship election dispute.

In a judgment delivered on Friday, January 12, the apex court affirmed Caleb Mutfwang's election, further declaring him as the duly elected governor of Plateau state.

The apex Court court pointed out that the validity of nomination and sponsorship is not a valid ground to void an election.

Supreme Court Gives Verdict on PDP Governor Eno's Election

The Supreme Court affirmed the victory of Governor Umo Eno of the PDP in the March 18 governorship election in Akwa Ibom state.

The apex court maintained that the governor was validly elected and dismissed the appeals filed by the APC),NNPP and the YPP.

The three opposition parties are contesting the eligibility of the governorship in the 2023 election.

Supreme Court gives verdict on Bala Mohammed’s election

The Supreme Court affirmed the election of Bala Mohammed as the governor of Bauchi state on Friday, January 12.

This comes as the apex court dismissed the appeal filed by the APC candidate, Sadique Abubakar in the state's governorship election held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, for lacking in merit

Source: Legit.ng