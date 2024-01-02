Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the arrest of a lance corporal of the Nigerian Army who violated traffic rules

The governor and his convoy sighted the military personnel and other commercial okada riders plying the highway

Governor Sanwo-Olu soon after alighted and ordered his security to chase the offenders on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the apprehension of an unidentified lance-corporal of the Nigerian Army caught with a motorcycle (okada) plying one-way along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was seen jumping down from his vehicle alongside his security aides, effecting the arrest of the offending officer in a viral video posted on X by his media, Wale Ajetunmobi, on Tuesday, January 2.

Governor Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, June 1 placed an embargo on the operation of motorcycles in several areas of Lagos. Photo Credit: @Riddwane

Other Okada riders scampered and left their motorcycle during a chase down by the governor and some of his security aides.

The apprehended military personnel told Sanwo-Olu security that he was a soldier.

Upon hearing his remark, Governor Sanwo-Olu got infuriated by it and said:

"That's the more reason why I'm going to lock you up. I'm going to lock you up. Useless boy, you're telling me you're a soldier."

Lagos Okada ban

Governor Sanwo-Olu previously prohibited motorcycles on highways, as well as in six local governments and nine Local Council Development Areas.

The governor reiterated the state government's commitment to enforcing the motorcycle ban, emphasising that security services and the Lagos state government are aligned in this decision.

He reassured the public that the state's security framework would remain intact, ensuring residents could continue their daily lives and business activities without apprehension.

He said:

"So, I am happy that all of us, the security operatives and government are on the same page with this and we will also be going ahead with our plans.”

Okada ban: Lagos govt to crush 2,228 motorcycles

Previously, Legit.ng disclosed that the Lagos State Task Force planned to dismantle an additional 2,228 confiscated commercial motorcycles, commonly known as Okada, on Friday, June 3.

The task force's chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, a police chief superintendent, revealed this information in an official statement released Thursday, June 2.

The director of press and public affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, officially signed the statement.

