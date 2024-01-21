Global site navigation

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu Bans Use of Takeaway Plastics in Lagos, Gives Reason
Nigeria

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu Bans Use of Takeaway Plastics in Lagos, Gives Reason

by  Bada Yusuf

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has banned the use of Styrofoam and other single-use plastics over environmental concerns.

The government made the announcement through the state's commissioner for environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Sunday, January 21.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu/Tokunbo Wahab/Lagos state
Sanwo-Olu announces ban of plastic takeaways in Lagos Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Source: Twitter

Wahab, in a tweet on Sunday, said the ban was necessary because of the growing menace of single-use plastics, particularly the non-biodegradable Styrofoam.

The tweet reads:

"Following the menace which single-use plastics, especially non-biodegradable Styrofoam, are causing on the environment, the Lagos State government (@followlasg) through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (@LasgMOE) is hereby announcing a ban on the usage and distribution of Styrofoam and other single-use plastics in the State with immediate effect."

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng

