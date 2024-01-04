Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is facing criticism from a soldier who expressed disapproval of the governor's decision to order the apprehension of his fellow soldier and three other motorcyclists.

The individuals were arrested for riding in the wrong direction on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Governor Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, June 1 placed an embargo on the operation of motorcycles in several areas of Lagos.

In a video widely circulated on Thursday, January 4, the unidentified soldier condemned Sanwo-Olu for allegedly degrading a fellow soldier in the presence of civilians, using the term "useless" to describe the military personnel in question.

Legit.ng reported that Sanwo-Olu issued an order on January 2 to apprehend a soldier and three other motorcyclists caught driving against traffic on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

In a widely circulated video, the governor was observed instructing his officials to place a motorcyclist, identified as military personnel, into a vehicle and warning of potential imprisonment.

The detained soldier objected to the arrest, arguing that the state governor lacked the authority to detain a soldier, especially in proximity to his barracks.

In the defence of the detained colleague, the soldier who criticised Sanwo-Olu contended that his colleague had not committed any offence deserving of arrest and emphasised that senior officers, not a state governor, hold authority over the military.

He said:

“You are calling a soldier useless in front of those idiots, those bastard civilians. DSS was pushing a soldier.

"In any situation where you find yourself as a soldier, the Army only gives you five seconds to compose yourself, so after that, you must know how to reply to any attack or anything that comes your way.

“Because he is a governor, I know he (arrested soldier) was shocked that the governor was arresting him. I know I am not perfect and I am not saying I am but in any situation I find myself, especially beside your barracks, nobody can arrest you. I repeat, nobody can arrest you because you have to stand your grand and nobody will slap you there.

“No DSS or police can slap you because you refuse to go. Why will you arrest me when there are IP and military police?

“Okay, will it be because I took one way beside my barracks? What if I just took the bike out to buy something? Do I have to take the long route because I want to buy something? Who does that? In which Amy?”

Sanwo-Olu acting like tout, says Soldier

He stated that the governor decided, due to the peaceful atmosphere in Lagos, a situation that would not have been observed in his native Northeastern region.

He said:

“So, now, your governor has the guts to arrest and even call a soldier useless. To be sincere, Lagos has been experiencing too much peace. Let’s tell the truth, Lagos has been experiencing too much peace. Let us assume this happened in the North East where I am, is it here the governor’s convoy that is taking one way will arrest a soldier for taking one way?

“The governor constituted a nuisance. You are there pursuing civilians, what if they get involved in an accident along the line? The governor was there acting like a tout, a governor! When you are supposed to respect yourself. If the soldier said he is not going anywhere, nobody has the power to slap him. If the governor tries it, he knows he is already a bygone. The governor dare not slap a soldier.

“If I am directed by the MP, any of my senior, or any other officer to go to the guard room, I will go. But if the governor says so, I will never go. He doesn’t have the power. Who does he want to lock up?”

Source: Legit.ng