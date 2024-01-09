The Osun APC has frowned at the activities of the former governor and minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola

The APC dragged the former minister who served under President Buhari's government to court for creating a faction within the party

This comes after the Osun APC leadership, in a statement by its chairman, Mr. Tajudeen Lawal, warned members of the party against joining Aregbesola’s Omoluabi Caucus

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state has dragged the former Governor and the immediate past minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola to court.

Osun APC takes legal action against Aregbesola for causing division within the party. Photo credit: RAUF AREGBESOLA

Source: Facebook

Aregbesola was dragged to the Federal High Court, Osogbo division for allegedly creating a faction within the party, The Punch reported on Tuesday, January 9.

An assistant secretary of the Osun APC, Waheed Adeniran, in an affidavit in support of the originating summons, urged the court to declare Aregbesola’s formation of a group called Omoluabi Caucus, an act of anti-party.

The suit has a former member of the House of Representatives, Rasheed Afolabi, and Mr. Lani Baderinwa, who served in Aregbesola’s cabinet as the commissioner for information and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants, Leadership report added.

Reacting to the development, Mr Lowo Adebiyi, who is the leader of the Omoluabi Caucus backed by Aregbesola, they are yet to be formally informed of the court matter, Premium Times reported.

He stated thus:

“We have not been served and when they serve us, we will react accordingly.”

After battle with Tinubu and Oyetola, Aregbesola speaks on next political move

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rauf Aregbesola, has revealed plans to announce his next political move to the people of the state.

This is coming after a long silent battle between him and President Bola Tinubu and Gboyega Oyetola, the immediate past Osun state governor.

The immediate past minister of interior made the comment at the end of the year event organised for him by his loyalists in Ilesa, Osun state.

How Akeredolu helped reclaim my mandate in 2007, Aregbesola reveals

Meanwhile, Rauf Aregbesola, praised the late Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), former governor of Ondo State, describing his life as a reflection of a commendable legacy.

Aregbesola expressed gratitude for Akeredolu's crucial role in the legal team that successfully helped him regain his Osun governorship mandate in 2007 through the courts.

Akeredolu's passing at the age of 67 in Germany, after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, is deeply felt by Aregbesola, who highlighted the personal loss he feels.

Onikijipa speaks on Tinubu, Aregbesola's rift

Legit.ng earlier reported a prediction that Tinubu and Aregbesola would end their rift soon.

The Mufti of Ilorin Sheik Sulaiman Farooq Onikijapa predicted the eight-day prayer for the late Sheik Abdulwahab Banni Afonta, an Osogbo-based Islamic cleric.

Onikijipa noted that it would take time before peace would return between the duo but expressed optimism that the two would soon come together as before.

Source: Legit.ng