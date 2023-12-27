President Bola Tinubu and the immediate past minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, have been predicted to end their rift soon

The Mufti of Ilorin Sheik Sulaiman Farooq Onikijapa made the prediction at the eight-day prayer for the late Sheik Abdulwahab Banni Afonta, an Osogbo-based Islamic cleric

Onikijipa noted that it would take time before peace would return between the duo but expressed optimism that the two would soon come together as before

Osogbo, Osun - President Boa Tinubu and his former political godson, Rauf Aregbesola, have been predicted to end their feud soon.

Sheik Sulaiman Farooq Onikijapa, a renowned Islamic scholar and Mufti of Ilorin, said the sore relationship between the president and the former governor of Osun state would soon end, Leadership reported.

Onikijipa predicted end to Aregbesola, Tinubu's rift

Source: Twitter

Onikijipa foresees an end to Tinubu, Aregbesola's rift

The Islamic cleric maintained that the rift would take time but expressed optimism that truth would prevail.

Onikijipa made the revelation while speaking at the eight-day fridau prayer of Sheik Abdulwahab Banni Afonta, an Osogbo-based Islamic cleric, which was held at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

Sheikh Afonfa was said to have settled in Osogbo from Ilorin, where he reportedly spent his lifetime and built an Arabic school and mosque. He died on Saturday, December 16 and was buried on Sunday, December 17.

Why Tinubu, Aregbesola will come together again, Onikijipa

Onokijipa said Aregbesola represented Islam in politics and that the immediate past interior minister never denied President Tinubu as his boss and father.

The cleric said:

“One certain thing is that you can turn lies to truth; no one can turn truth to lie. It might take time, but the truth will surely prevail. I pray Almighty Allah will mend the relationship and place you above the wicked beings."

Recall that Aregbesola fell out with Tinubu, where he allegedly worked against the return of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Source: Legit.ng