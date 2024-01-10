Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide and PDP chieftain, has listed 11 breakthroughs of President Tinubu in one week

The PDP chieftain maintained that such achievement would allow former President Muhammadu Buhari to achieve

However, Omokri said Tinubu was not projecting his achievement, adding that such would not only affect the president but the image of the country at large

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former presidential aide, has said that President Bola Tinubu achieved 11 feats in the last week, adding that such would take former President Muhammadu Buhari one year to achieve.

The PDP chieftain took to his social media page on Wednesday to say that the action of President Tinubu attested to his position during the 2023 presidential campaign that any of the candidates would have been better than Buhari.

Omokri lists 11 achievements of President Tinubu in 1 week Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Reno Omokri, Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Twitter

Omokri then noted that the other side of the Tinubu administration was its failure to project its achievement, adding that if the president failed to blow his trumpet, his enemies would blow his downfall.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Tinubu's achievements in one week

Below are the 11 things Tinubu achieved in one week, according to Omokri:

Suspended an errant minister Summoned another minister over a controversial contract Reduced his travel entourage and dramatically cut costs Dismissed two CEOs of federal parastatals for gross negligence Acted on the six weeks degree for cash program by blocklisting Benin and other nations Announced plans to build a new Chinese-built steel plant in Nigeria Launched the automated passport portal Cleared the ₦12 billion outstanding for the Super Eagles and other national teams Began paying wage support benefits to civil servants Disbursed ₦105.5 billion for 266 road repairs Intervened to bring peace in Sierra Leone after the foiled coup attempt

See the tweet here:

Humanitarian ministry scandals: EFCC seizes Edu, former minister's passports

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC has reportedly seized the passports of Betta Edu, the minister recently suspended by President Bola Tinubu over financial misconduct.

Sadiya Umar-Farouq, the former minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation under immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, also seized her passport.

Suspended minister Edu and her predecessor, Umar-Farooq, were under investigation by the EFCC over reported financial misconduct rocking the ministry.

Source: Legit.ng