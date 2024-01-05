Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Jos, Plateau state - Caleb Mutfwang, governor of Plateau, has listed eight reasons why the Supreme Court should validate his election as the governor of the state.

As reported by The Punch on Friday, January 5, Muftwang asked the Supreme Court of Nigeria to declare him as the validly elected governor of Plateau state.

Caleb Mutfwang, governor of Plateau state, believes he genuinely won the 2023 Plateau state gubernatorial election. Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Appeal Court unfair to me, Gov Mutfwang

His request comes ahead of the apex court’s hearing of the disputed gubernatorial poll.

The governor said the Appeal Court was unfair to him and should not have sacked him in November 2023, This Day newspaper also noted. He described the November 19, 2023 judgement which asked him to vacate office as "fatally flawed".

Mutfwang made the submission in his brief at the Supreme Court by an eight-man team of senior advocates of Nigeria (SANs) led by Kanu Agabi.

The governor’s counsel’s brief partly reads:

“The law is settled that wherever there is a wrong, there must be a remedy. This principle of law which is of considerable antiquity is expressed in the Latin maxim, ubi jus, ibi remedium.

“We therefore most respectfully urge the honourable court to allow the appeal, set aside the judgment of the lower court and thereupon affirm the appellant as the duly elected governor of Plateau state.”

Full list of Mutfwang's eight arguements:

Nomination is a pre-election matter. Disobedience of court order is not one of the grounds for maintaining election petition let alone disqualifying the appellant from contesting the election. State congress (of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP) was conducted in Plateau state on September 25, 2021, and there are "overwhelming" oral and documentary evidences. Appeal Court "clearly in the wrong" to have heavily relied on evidence of PW16. First and second respondents woefully failed to discharge the requisite burden of proof on them. First and second respondents are not entitled to the reliefs sought in their petition. Appeal Court erred to have concluded that the tribunal was wrong in striking out "the offensive paragraphs" of the appellant’s reply. Appeal Court denied a fair hearing to the appellant by dismissing his notice of preliminary objection

