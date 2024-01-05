Funke Akindele, the director and producer of "The Tribe Called Judah", has been commended and congratulated by Nigerians, including President Bola Tinubu, for the success of her movie

President Tinubu, in a statement, congratulated the actor for her success and promised his optimal support for the creative industry

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has also congratulated Akindele for the success of "The Tribe Called Judah"

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the ingenuity and artistic excellence of Funke Akindele, a Nollywood star whose movie, "The Tribe Called Judah", just grossed N1 billion.

Concurrently, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar congratulated the movie director for the "phenomenon success" at the box office to become the first Nigerian movie that would earn N1 billion in the domestic theatre.

Funke Akindele, who was the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 governorship election in Lagos state, made a significant success with her movie in just three weeks of its release.

According to the BBC, "The Tribe Called Judah" was record-breaking in the local theatre, defeating the popular superhero film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the holder of the highest-grossing movie in Nigeria.

How Atiku, Tinubu congratulate Funke Akindele

In their reactions to the success of the actor and former deputy governorship candidate, President Tinubu and the former PDP presidential candidate expressed their heartfelt congratulations to the Nollywood star.

In a statement by Tinubu's spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday, December 5, Tinubu said:

"I salute Nigerians for their enduring support and patronage of home-grown creative efforts. We will provide the conducive environment for the industry to thrive further."

See the statement here:

Atiku, in a tweet on Friday, said Funke's success is for all Nigerians. His tweet reads in part:

"A Tribe Called Judah" is not just a film; it is a cultural gem that reflects the vibrancy and resilience of Nigerian cinema."

See the tweet here:

