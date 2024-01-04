The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has said citizens are still waiting to experience the 'Renewed Hope' agenda of the Bola Tinubu administration

The TUC asserted that workers' hopes have been dampened in the face of the current economic reality

In a statement, the TUC issued a 10-point demand from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism and governance issues

FCT, Abuja - The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has presented 10 demands before the administration of President Bola Tinubu for implementation.

As reported by The Nation, the TUC made the demands in a new year statement signed by its president, Festus Osifo, and secretary general, Nuhu Toro on Wednesday, January 3.

The statement was titled “Our hope not renewed yet”.

Labour leaders seek improved welfare structure. Photo credit: @kc_journalist

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

You've not met expectations, TUC tells Tinubu

Business Day also noted the TUC's latest request.

The Congress asked the Tinubu administration to implement all agreements between labour and the government.

It said:

"This include the payment of the monthly N35,000 wage award to public servants in the local government, state and federal services.

“These must be implemented until a new national minimum wage is implemented."

Other demands included negotiating and implementing a new national minimum wage and payment of arrears.

The TUC also challenged the apex government to reduce inflation compulsorily.

The Congress continued:

“Governments at state and federal levels should stop the unnecessary, economically-unwise and unpatriotic tradition of taking loans.

“Government should stop its ill-advised devaluation of the national currency.

“The sale of the Naira in the streets due to the Central Bank-induced scarcity must be stopped.

“The very high price of PMS (petrol), which is now at a poverty-inducing price of N617 at the NNPC fuel stations (much higher elsewhere) should be drastically reduced.

“Rather than lament, President Tinubu has a duty to sanction officials for serious security breaches such as the December, 2023 massacres in Plateau state.

“In order to ensure maximum security, community policing should be prioritised alongside the mobilisation of the citizenry to defend themselves against bandits and terrorists.

“Government should engage in dialogue with aggrieved groups."

Full list of TUC's fresh demands:

FG should implement agreements reached in 2023 and fulfil its promise of kickstarting a new minimum wage regime in April 2024. Pay up all outstanding arrears to workers. Reduce inflation and arrest economic hardship. Slow down on its borrowings. Halt the devaluation of Naira. See to the sales of the Naira on the streets of Nigeria. "Drastically" reduce petrol price. Sanction officials for serious security breaches. Prioritise community policing. Dialogue with aggrieved groups.

TUC makes demand over N35K wage award

Earlier, the TUC warned the Tinubu administration to immediately effect the payment of all federal civil servants’ N35,000 wage.

The TUC said the payment was what was agreed upon during a meeting that was held following the removal of fuel subsidy in May 2023.

NLC, TUC threaten nationwide strike

Legit.ng also reported that organised labour in Nigeria took a firm stance on the 'suspension' of the wage award to civil servants.

The TUC issued a warning to governments at the state and federal level, which signalled a potential showdown as discussions around the new minimum wage gain momentum.

“NLC needs to be called to order”, analyst

Meanwhile, Adigun Muse, a former head of the political science department at the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), said the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) “needs to be seriously called to order”.

Muse, in an interview with Legit.ng, accused the NLC of “obvious partisan postures”.

Source: Legit.ng