The gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, and his campaign team members were on Monday, January 30, attacked by armed men in the state.

Sahara Reports has it that Abe and members of his campaign council were attacked by thugs at Akinima, the headquarters of Ahoada-West local government area of the state

It was gathered that Abe and his team were accosted by the armed criminals on their way to Akinima for a statewide campaign rally.

Abe, narrating the incident, revealed that the thugs barricaded the road with two vehicles during their operation.

He stated that in a democracy, people should have the right and freedom of association, especially in political affairs.

His words:

“We went there and they used two vehicles to block the road so we could not get there. Nigeria is a democracy and all of us have the right to go to the people and share our ideas with them.

“If you have ruled the people for seven years, the people should be happy with you. If people are not happy with you it is because you are not doing well. Now, you are sending people’s children to come and block other politicians from talking to the people.”

