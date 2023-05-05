Magnus Abe, the SDP governorship candidate in the March 18 election in Rivers state, has raised fresh dust in the Rivers state politics

The former senator recalled how Bola Tinubu, the president-elect and President Muhammadu Buhari, were stoned in 2015 at the Port Harcourt Airport

According to him, it was the same airport where he and Governor Wike settled their rift with the same Tinubu taking the role of a mediator

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Senator Magnus Abe, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the March 18 governorship election in Rivers state, had recalled how Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, was stoned when he visited the state in 2015.

Recall that Tinubu was recently on a 2-day visit to the state on the invitation of Governor Nyesom Wike to commission some projects in the state.

Magnus Abe reveals how Tinubu and Buhari were stoned in Rivers in 2015

Source: Facebook

Tinubu, Buhari stone in Port Harcourt airport in 2015

But in a Facebook post on Thursday, May 4, Abe recalled how Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari were stoned at the Port Harcourt airport in 2015, noting that it was the same place where his rift with Governor Wike was settled and same Tinubu coming in between.

He then reiterated that he had withdrawn the suit and called for peace in the state.

The statement reads in part:

"He was stoned at that same airport in 2015 when he came here with then General Buhari, so he has tasted that experience; those who arranged to stone him and those who stoned him were at the dinner."

Tinubu settles Wike, Magnus Abe's rift in Rivers

Abe and Wike fought back and fought during the 2023 election, challenging the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, but the former Senator recently withdrew the suit against the outgoing governor's candidate.

In a recent video, the duo were seen shaking hands with Tinubu standing in the middle. it was said that the president-elect had settled the rift between the 2 statesmen.

