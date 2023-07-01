A group, Coalition of Rivers State Leaders of Thoughts, has urged President Bola Tinubu to consider appointing Senator Magnus Abe as minister

The leaders explained that they observed with dismay the alleged sudden neglect of Senator Abe by President Tinubu

The group said Abe is Tinubu's main loyalist in Rivers state, who was solely responsible for creating the political infrastructure that supported the president in the 2023 election

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Coalition of Rivers State Leaders of Thoughts on Saturday, July 1, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint Senator Magnus Abe as one of his ministers.

According to PM News, this request was made known in a statement jointly signed by the Convener of the coalition, Sunnie Chukumele, and Secretary, Josiah Onoriode.

A group, Coalition of Rivers State Leaders of Thoughts, has urged President Bola Tinubu to consider appointing Senator Magnus Abe as minister. Photo credit: Senator Magnus Ngei Abe

Source: Facebook

Consider Magnus Abe for Minister, group urges President Bola Tinubu

The Rivers elder said they will be glad to see Senator Abe nominated by President Tinubu into the Federal Executive Council (FEC) which he is about to constitute, The Punch also reported.

The statement partly reads:

“We have observed that Senator Magnus Ngei Abe has been suspiciously sidelined or pushed aside in the scheme of things in the political movement at the Presidential Villa.

“We believe that appointing Senator Abe, whose profile is intimidating, into President Tinubu’s cabinet will also be a succour to the President’s original believers and followers in the state."

How Bola Tinubu was stoned in Rivers: Senator Magnus Abe speaks

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Senator Magnus Abe, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the March 18 governorship election in Rivers state, recalled how Tinubu was stoned when he visited the state in 2015.

Tinubu was recently on a two-day visit to the state on the invitation of Nyesom Wike to commission some projects in the state.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, May 4, Abe recalled how Tinubu and Muhammadu Buhari were stoned at the Port Harcourt airport in 2015, noting that it was the same place where his rift with Wike was settled and same Tinubu coming in between.

