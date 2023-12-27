The baton of administrative power has shifted in Ondo State, and Lucky Aiyedatiwa is the new Ondo State governor

Aiyedatiwa's assuming office became necessary following the announcement of the demise of his late principal, Rotimi Akeredolu

The late governor was reported to have passed on the way of his elders on Wednesday, December 27

Akure, Ondo - Acting Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has officially taken over the reins of Ondo State in a swearing-in ceremony at the governor’s office.

This transition comes in the wake of the passing of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu earlier on Wednesday, December 27.

Governor Akeredolu passed away on Wednesday, December 27, after a long battle with leukaemia. Photo Credit: TVC

Aiyedatiwa’s journey to assuming the role of Ondo State Governor spanned a year, marked by Akeredolu’s health challenges and eventual demise from prostate cancer treatment in Germany.

Aiyedatiwa’s impeachment plot

During this period, Aiyedatiwa faced challenges, including an impeachment plot by Akeredolu’s allies in the Ondo State House of Assembly and opposition from the late governor’s supporters.

The state’s political landscape saw controversy, with activists and constitutional lawyers urging Akeredolu to follow the provisions of the 1999 Constitution by transferring power to Aiyedatiwa.

Akeredolu, who had been in and out of hospitals abroad, succumbed to complications from prostate cancer in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

In a significant development on December 13, 2023, before his final medical trip overseas, the late governor officially transmitted power to Aiyedatiwa.

Unfortunately, Akeredolu, a two-term governor, did not survive, passing away at the age of 67 during his treatment in Germany.

