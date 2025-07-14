A young man who helped coordinate the rescue of 165 people during the flooding in Texas has been hailed as a hero

Scott Ruskan, a rescue swimmer for the U.S. Coast Guard, was one of those drafted to help with rescue efforts at Camp Mystic

He has shared his experience helping young children who he said were super scared and having the worst moments of their lives

During the devastating Texas flooding, a United States Coast Guard swimmer helped coordinate the rescue of many people.

Scott Ruskan is being hailed as a hero due to his life-saving efforts at Camp Mystic which was hit by flooding.

Scott Ruskat has been hailed for his rescue efforts at Camp Mystic. Photo credit: TikTok/GMA and Getty Images/ RONALDO SCHEMIDT.

Source: TikTok

The flooding came after the Guadalupe River overflowed its banks and took over many areas in Central Texas.

Scott Ruskan was drafted as one of the Coast Guard swimmers to fly to the area to help save lives.

Ruskan was on duty at the U.S. Coast Guard's Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas when he was the call for duty came.

He and his team flew to the flooded zone and landed at Camp Mystic, where children were camping.

He was stationed at the camp to help coordinate the children, counsellors and get them to safety.

He said in an interview with Good Morning America:

"We decided to leave me on scene at Camp Mystic. That was kind of our main triage site we were trying to help out with. I kind of discovered I was the only person there as far as first responders go. So I had about 200, kids mostly. All scared, terrified, cold, having probably the worst day of their life. And I just kind of needed to triage them, get them to a higher level of care and get 'em off the flood zone."

Ruskan said he was the main guy there and that the children noticed he had come to help them. He noted that he and his team made use of helicopters to airlift children to safety.

He said:

"We kind of came up with two different landing zones. There was one off an archery field and then one in a soccer field. We were able to kind of land those 60s [rescue helicopters] in there. I was kind of the main guy as far as grabbing people."

The swimmer said he relied on the training he got while being recruited for the coast guard job and noted that anyone in his team would have done exactly the same thing.

His words, as quoted by PEOPLE:

"I really just kind of relied on the training we get. Coast Guard rescue swimmers get some of the highest-level training in the world. So really just kind of relied on that, just knowing that any of the rescue swimmers in the Coast Guard would have done the exact same, if not better than me."

Children's belongings are grouped together at Camp Mystic on July 07, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Photo credit: Getty Images/ Brandon Bell.

Source: Getty Images

