Kano, Kano state - Razaq Aderibigbe, a chieftain of Nigeria's opposition party, the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), has expressed hope that the Supreme Court will ensure that the mandate of the Kano people is secured.

Aderibigbe said indications have shown that the Supreme Court judges are men of integrity who would do anything to ensure justice and fairness.

The Supreme Court will deliver judgement on the disputed Kano state gubernatorial election soon. Photo credits: H.E Dr Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, Abba Kabir Yusuf

NNPP chieftain maintains trust in Supreme Court

The NNPP added that those at the helm of affairs must be reminded that the absence of justice will bring about chaos and disorder which will prevent meaningful development.

He told Legit.ng:

“With all hopes being vested in the impartial blind veil of justice, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) believes the Supreme Court will be ensuring the mandate of the Kano people is secured.

“The Supreme Court will be putting out any form of iota of doubts surrounding previous rulings by the lower courts in the absence of fear and intimidation.

"We believe the outcome of the judgement will ensure stability of peace and orderliness in Kano state.”

Kano: Tribunal sacks Governor Yusuf

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP was sacked by the Kano governorship election petition tribunal.

The tribunal declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasir Gawuna, the winner of the Kano state governorship elections held on Saturday, March 18.

Appeal Court declares APC winner in Kano

Legit.ng also reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja sacked Governor Yusuf of Kano state.

The court upheld the verdict of the tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay which sacked Yusuf on September 20, 2023.

'Allow wheel of justice prevail in Kano'

Meanwhile, the Yoruba Northern Elders Forum (YNEF) said President Bola Tinubu should not be carried away by sentiments.

The Yoruba elders led by APC stalwart and convener of the Forum, Seyi Olorunsola in a communique after their meeting in Kaduna specifically called on the Ooni of Ife, the Alaafin of Oyo, and the Oba of Lagos, to engage with President Tinubu not to interfere in the Supreme Court's decision.

