Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has been urged to pray against the repeat of the judgment of the tribunal and Court of Appeal at the Supreme Court

In one of his prophetic series, Pastor Kingsley Ndubuisi predicted that the embattled governor Yusuf would lose to Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the APC at the apex court

The Kano state governor was earlier by the tribunal over invalid votes and removed by the Court of Appeal because the NNPP did not properly sponsor him

Kano - Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, sacked by the Court of Appeal and the Kano state governorship election petition, may not be lucky in his appeal file before the Supreme Court.

This is as Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe Ndubuisí, the spiritual leader of the Revival And Restoration Global Mission, predicted the fate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governor and his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna at the Supreme Court.

Governor Yusuf to be sacked by Supreme Court, Pastor Ndubuisi predicted

The cleric, in a video posted on his YouTube page on Thursday, December 28, said the embattled Governor Yusuf of Kano will suffer the same fate he had in the trial courts at the Supreme Court.

Ndubuisi said Governor Yusuf would lose at the Apex Court, and the APC would rule the state with a deaf ear to the people's yearning.

His statement reads in part:

"I saw the present governor of Kano state leaving his office, and the place was in darkness. This was a sign that what happened at the appeal court will also happen at the Supreme Court."

Why tribunal, appeal court sacked Governor Yusuf of Kano

Recall that Governor Yusuf was sacked by the tribunal when invalid votes were removed from the votes he had gathered during the March 18 governorship election. Gawuna of the APC was then declared the winner of the poll.

In his appeal at the Court of Appeal, the governor was also sacked because he was not a member of the NNPP when he contested and won election under the party.

However, Pastor Ndubuisi said the prophecy could be reverted if the governor could pray fervently against it.

See the video of the prophecy here:

Supreme Court reserves judgment sacking Kano Gov Yusuf

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on the NNPP suit seeking to reverse the sacking of Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Justice John Okoro-led five-member panel of the apex court said that it would communicate the date for its verdict to the counsels in the case.

The court's decision came after the lawyers of the APC and NNPP met and agreed on which of the nine appeals and cross-appeals the court should hear.

