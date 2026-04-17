A Hertfordshire dad has revealed how a trip to Turkey for dental implants left him unable to eat

Jon Denton turned to overseas treatment after UK costs proved unaffordable, but says the ordeal has ruined his smile

What began as a bid for a new smile ended in pain, failed implants, and a desperate fundraising effort

Jon Denton, from Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire, suffered a serious motorbike accident in 2020. His front teeth had to be removed to allow a breathing tube to be fitted.

During recovery, metal fixations in his jaw caused his teeth to “crumble” and “decay”. Unable to brush properly, Jon struggled to eat unless he cut food up “like a child”.

Dental tourism in Turkey leaves Jon Denton in constant pain and struggling to eat. Photo credit: Kennedy Newsand Media

Source: UGC

According to the Mirror, Jon visited a local dentist who quoted him £30,000 for treatment. Unable to afford this, he researched cheaper options abroad. In January, he flew to Turkey for a £3,500 procedure to fit 14 implants.

Pain and implant failure

After the operation, Jon said he was left in “excruciating” pain. Within days of returning home, his bottom teeth fell out when he “laughed while sitting on the sofa”.

In March, Jon returned to Turkey for a check-up. Under sedation, he claimed the dentist removed all his implants instead of fixing them. He recalled: “Waking up and there was nothing [no teeth] there.”

According to the Sun UK, Jon now says he cannot even eat soft cake. He explained: “It was my partner’s birthday the other day and I tried to eat a bit of cake, which was soft, and I couldn’t.” He added: “It’s the worst thing I’ve ever been through, I wish I could turn back time.”

Rushed treatment abroad

Jon described the process as rushed: “After paying, signing all the paperwork and having the scan I was in the chair within the hour. After the painkillers had worn off, it was a nine out of 10-excruciating pain.”

He claimed he was charged an extra £800 on arrival and later £300 for sedation. The clinic offered him dentures or a partial refund of £2,700, which he accepted.

Fundraising for dental repair

Jon has raised over £600 on his GoFundMe page to fix his smile. He said: “If I don’t sort this out, it’s going to ruin my relationship. I wake up in a foul mood everyday and I don’t want to go to work which is affecting my bills and income.”

While many people travel abroad for cheaper dental work, Jon’s story highlights the risks. He said: “I know some people have gone to Turkey and got absolutely brilliant teeth but it’s not the case for me.”

Hertfordshire dad faces excruciating pain after rushed dental surgery in Turkey. Photo credit: Eyad azam / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Woman with no teeth cries on video

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a bid to punish herself over the self-chosen belief of causing her brother's death, a woman resorted to taking hard drugs which badly damaged her teeth.

According to her, it all started one time she kept her brother who had cancer company in bed only to find out he had died 15 minutes into them spending time together.

Source: Legit.ng