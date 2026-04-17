A member of the Deeper Life Bible Church posted a video of her fellow church youths at the 2026 Easter retreat

The viral video showed what the young members of the church were doing while singing at the retreat which was recently held

As the video trended, netizens pointed out something unusual, sparking questions about the church’s doctrine

A Nigerian lady, Dorcas Nwaeke, who attends the Deeper Life Bible Church, posted a video from the church’s recently held Easter retreat.

In the video, the youths of the church were seen in their matching outfits, singing and dancing.

Deeper Life Member Shares Video of Church Youths at Retreat, Netizens Notice Something Unusual

Source: TikTok

Identified as @deenurturer on TikTok, the lady was seen in the video dancing with her peers in church.

The video was captioned:

“Moments at DLER’26. We won’t forget in a hurry the beauty of fellowship .”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail video of Deeper Life youths

As the video trended, netizens pointed out something unusual, sparking questions about the church’s doctrine.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

DODOTUNWA 001 said:

Abeg,am coming back to Depper life,I miss does days wen I was in children choir to youth choir to camp choir,I cnt forget when I lead this song in de youth camp around 2017

Paul said:

I don Dey use style miss deeper life small small born and brought up till campus level oh

Precious Creativity said:

I no wan hear weytin una dey sing, na that keyboardist dey burst my bubbles. I miss youth and campus church sha

Filo Oceyane said:

Proud deeperlifer and chorister too. Please let each and everyone of us know Jesus christ for ourself personally very important. So you shine more and more. dclm or nothing

Sadman will smile again said:

Omohhhhhhh I've missed my foundation. God help me oooooooh I've crossed the line

chichi said:

wow,I am proud to be a deeper life, the retreat was wonderful, we love you lord Jesus

DNA OFFICIALS said:

I was glad when they said unto me let us go into the house of the Lord. We have the most beautiful ladies in our church. Greetings from Ghana

Esese Joshua said:

Den don modernize deeper life oo

Afolabi Kenny said:

Deeper life don dey use drum?

Another Deeper Life member got people talking as she shared four things she had never heard her church's general superintendent, Pastor William F. Kumuyi, preach about.

In a related story, a Deeper Life member shared her experience with the church’s marriage committee while planning for her wedding.

Bridesmaid shares experience at Deeper Life wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady gave details of a wedding of Deeper Life Church members, which she attended as a bridesmaid.

In a two-part video on TikTok, the lady said she was shocked that there was no wedding cake or spraying of money at the reception.

Many who came across the video hailed the bridesmaid and gave their similar experiences with such weddings.

Source: Legit.ng