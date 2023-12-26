The APC said the sale of nominations, expressions of interest forms for Senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Assembly seats will begin on December 27, 2023

The PDP said the sale of nominations, expressions of interest and delegate forms will begin on December 28, 2023

The ruling APC primary elections will hold on January 6, 2024, while that of the PDP is slated for January 9, 2024

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have released timetables and schedules of activities for the February 3, 2024 bye-elections.

The APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaimon Argungu released the party’s bye-election timetable on Monday, December 25.

APC begs senatorial form for N20m in February bye-elections Photo Credits: Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Source: Facebook

According to the statement shared on its X page, @OfficialAPCNg, the sale of nominations, expressions of interest, and delegates forms for contestants into Senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Assembly seats will begin on December 27, 2023, and sales will end on January 2, 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Argungu disclosed that the ruling APC primary elections will hold on January 6, 2024.

He added that the interest and nomination forms for the Senate is for N20 million, the House of Representatives is for N10 million and the House of Assembly is N2 millionTimetable,

The PDP bye-elections timetable was released by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, via the party’s X page (formerly known as Twitter) @OfficialPDPNig, on Tuesday, December 26.

Bature revealed that the PDP sale of nominations, expressions of interest and delegate forms will begin on December 28, 2023, and the sale will end on January 3, 2024.

The main opposition party’s primaries are slated for January 9, 2024.

The expression of interest and nomination forms for the Senate is N3.5m, the House of Representatives is N2.5m and the state House of Assembly is N600,000.

Meanwhile, both parties made exemptions for youths and people living with disabilities.

Tinubu’s minister's younger brother seeks to replace him in Senate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chief Austin Umahi, the younger brother of Minister for Works and Housing, Dave Umahi, declared his intention to run for the Ebonyi South Senatorial seat re-run election.

The re-run election will hold in February 2024 following the resignation of Umahi as the senator to accept President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ministerial appointment.

Source: Legit.ng