President Bola Tinubu has been dragged to court for allegedly forcing Governor Siminilaya Fubara into an unconstitutional agreement with the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

Six Rivers state elders said the agreement was illegal and undermined the relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution

They said Tinubu nor Fubara has the statutory powers to stop the INEC from conducting fresh elections to replace the 27 Rivers state lawmakers who defected to APC from the PDP

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Six elders from Rivers state have dragged President Bola Tinubu to the Federal High Court in Abuja, for allegedly forcing Governor Siminilaya Fubara to enter into an unconstitutional agreement with the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

According to Vanguard, the elders said the 8-point resolution was illegal and undermined the extant/binding relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The plaintiffs, led by a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly representing Bonny State Constituency, Victor Jumbo, are Senator Bennett Birabi, Senator Andrew Uchendu, Rear Admiral O. P. Fingesi, Ann Kio Briggs and Emmanuel Deinma.

The elders asked the court to determine whether Tinubu, Fubara and the Rivers State Assembly have the right to enter into any agreement that has the effect of nullifying or undermining the constitutional/legal potency of the provisions of Section 109(I)(g) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

They argued that neither President Tinubu nor Fubara has the statutory powers to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from conducting fresh elections to replace the 27 Rivers state lawmakers.

Others in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1718/2023 are the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Governor Fubara, the Rivers Assembly, Speaker of the Rivers State Assembly, and the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

PDP rejects Tinubu's 8-point resolution on Rivers crisis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reacted to President Tinubu’s 8-point resolution between Fubara and Wike.

The opposition party said there is no remedy for the 25 former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu, Wike, Fubara agree on 8 deals

Tinubu was able to broker peace in the political crisis rocking Rivers as the rift between Governor Fubara and Wike, on Monday, December 18.

The president held a closed-door meeting with Wike, former governor Peter Odili and other stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the growing crisis.

Governor Fubara, who was also present at the meeting, signed a peace deal with the leadership of the state house of assembly, the Wike's faction, who decamped to the APC from the PDP.

