Mayorkun has given updates about his missing pendant as he confesses that it is very special to him

He said the governor of Cross River state is willing to compensate him and he is ready to give money to whoever finds it

The singer also stated that the governor said the people of Calabar are good and hospitable

Nigerian singer Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, professionally known as Mayorkun, has posted about his missing pendant and his visit to the Cross River state governor.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer lost his pendant while he went to a concert in Calabar and he vowed never to go to the place again. Iyana reacted and offered to compensate the person who found it.

Cross Rivers state governor to compensate Mayorkun for missing pendant.

Source: Instagram

Giving an update about it, the singer visited the governor of the state, His Excellency Prince Bassey Otu who said he would repay the singer for the things he lost during the concert.

The governor also said that the people of Calabar are good and accommodating people. Mayorkun thanked the governor for his intervention.

Mayorkun offers N5million reward to anyone who finds his pendant

The singer added that he would give N5million compensation to whoever finds the pendant which is still missing. He also begged his fans to spread the word to their friends.

This is coming after Iyanya gave an update that one of the pendants had been found and returned.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by Mayorkun

Reactions have trailed the post made by the Mayor of Lagos. Here are some of the comments below.

@bobo_mhi01:

"Do ham 5.5M bc of egbon adugbo."

@talktomeniceorkeepshut:

"Lol you don increase stake but you for no let the tiff know say governor don de involved , e go hard to recover ham back o ."

@ti_oluwani28:

"Use 5million get another one."

@annavivictor:

"The way fake dey spread up and down.. Hope say them fit no run new one assp."

@skesh_tyga:

"Nigeria is the best in Omila."

@ian_kizz_jay:

"Go meet OBO for new one."

@olex_btc:

"Wow lucky reward of 5 meters and a lovely 2 portions."

@afrikingsclothing:

"Make am 5.5 M last price."

@eze_pumping_:

"If nah me i no go return that pendant, i go break am go dey sell am small small and i go see More."

@just_willing_steve:

"U fit return am make u no return."

