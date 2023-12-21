The Senate, on Thursday, December 21, confirmed the appointment of 11 Justices to the Supreme Court of Nigeria

This follows a screening by the Senate committee on judiciary, human rights, and legal matters

Legit.ng reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated the Justices based on recommendations from the National Judicial Council (NJC), filling vacancies created by retirements and resignations

The Senate on Thursday, December 21, confirmed the appointment of 11 justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) shared the update via a social media post.

Thursday's decision followed the adoption of a report by the Senate committee on judiciary, human rights and legal matters.

The full list of the confirmed Supreme Court's justices are listed below:

Justice Jummai Sankey Justice Stephen Adah Justice Mohammed Idris Justice Haruna Tsammani Justice Jamilu Tukur Justice Abubakar Umar Justice Chidiebere Uwa Justice Chioma Nwosu Iheme Justice Obande Festus Justice Moore Adume Justice Habib Adewale

Confirmed justices qualified - Senator

The chairman of the committee, Senator Tahir Monguno (All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno), while presenting his panel report, said the nominees possesed the requisite qualifications and experience to occupy the position and that there was no petition against them.

He, therefore, recommended their confirmation.

With the confirmation of the 11 justices, the Supreme Court now has the complete statutory requirement of 21 justices on its bench, Daily Trust reported.

NJC okays appointment of new justices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Judicial Council (NJC) approved the appointment of 11 justices of the Court of Appeal for elevation to the Supreme Court.

The NJC took the decision during its meeting which ended late on Wednesday, December 6.

NJC's director of information, Soji Oye, said the swearing-in of all recommended candidates to the Supreme Court bench will take place after President Bola Tinubu approves their recommendation and the Senate confirms their appointment.

New justices: Tinubu writes senate

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu forwarded the names of 11 justices to the Senate to be considered and confirmed as justices of the Supreme Court.

Tinubu’s letter of request was read at plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

