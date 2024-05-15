Burna Boy has named some singers he can't joke about and why he has so much respect for each of them

During an Instagram Live session, he mentioned four people and shared the impact each of them have over his life and his music

He said D'banj paid for a music video for him, while 2baba gave him a collaboration when he had no reason to

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has caused as stir on social media after he named some Nigerian artistes he has respect for.

The Last Last crooner was having an Instagram Live session when he said that D'banj, 2Baba,Wande Coal and Timaya are his OG's whom he will respect for life.

According to him, D'bnaj paid for his music video, while 2Baba gave him a collaboration when he had no reason to.

Burna Boy speaks about Dbanj. Timaya , 2Baba and Wande Coal. Photo credit @burnaboygram/@iambangalee/@timayatimaya

Burna Boy says why he respects them

In the video, the 'City Boy' crooner explained why he can't joke with some of the people he mentioned. He said that he visited Timaya in 2013 and was asking him questions on how an artist can make it in the industry.

His response was that the Grammy Award winner was doing well, as he has heard of the numbers of cars in his garage.

Speaking about Wande Coal, Burna Boy noted that he was one of the people who saw his dark times. He emphasised that he will forever respect all the people he mentioned for life.

Recall that Burna Boy had boasted once that no one paved the way for hi., Some artists slammed him for the statement.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the video made by Burna Boy. Here are some of the comments below:

@dj_austin_j:

"And D’Banj never came online one day to brag about how he paid for a video oo.. now, that’s how you earn respect."

@callmemagnificent:

"Respect his story, it's not yours so don't expect it to suit you."

@chrisberlin_ceo:

"My question is why is burna using the f word and calling your fellow brothers such names? Make me understand."

@iam_popc:

"You understand ×100."

@aladiautos:

"They all deserve their flowers."

@samanigram:

"Love the fact he mentioned Davido."

@dc_alvin01:

"Dem done give burna boy him login again.'

@moyo_ebenezer:

"U go explain tire.'

@1ijawboy:

"wizkid helped ur career."

