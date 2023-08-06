The crisis rocking ruling APC and leading opposition, PDP, has been described as the type that is healthy for Nigeria's democracy

Okanlawon Gaffar, a political commentator, made this known in a chat with Legit.ng, adding that alignment and re-alignment were not only peculiar to the APC

Gaffer's comment is coming at a time the APC just elected Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor of Kano State, as its new national chairman

Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor of Kano State, was elected the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Thursday, August 3.

However, since the formation of APC ahead of the 2015 general election, the party has never had a national chairman who completed his tenure in office. It is either they are removed or suspended.

The likes of Adam Oshimhole, Abdullahi Adamu, have suffered such fate of being asked to step aside following their disagreement with some bigwigs in the party.

Reacting to the consistent crisis rocking the ruling party, Okanlawon Gaffar, a political commentator, while speaking with Legit.ng, maintained the crisis rocking the ruling party is a plus for Nigeria's democracy.

Why APC crisis is a plus for Nigeria's democracy

He said:

APC is a party with lots of vested interest, as many political bigwigs lay claim to its success. If you look at the history of the party, which was set up ahead of the 2015 general elections, you will see where its problem started in terms of leadership and competition for control.

This is, however, quite common with big political parties. We also see the same pattern in the PDP, so it is not peculiar to the ruling party. There is constant alignment and realignment, and you will notice some people falling in favour and some falling out of favour. I think this is healthy for the system.

Also, when the leadership of the party has fallen out of favour, I think the best action for the party to take is to replace that person. Hence, the party will be left with an unpopular leadership as we say in the PDP in the buildup to the 2023 elections.

"I'll ensure APC's victory in Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa election": Ganduje vows

Legit.ng earlier reported that the newly elected APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has promised to kick the ground running in his resumption to office.

Ganduje, who was elected as APC chairman on Thursday, sent a veiled warning to the PDP and other opposition parties ahead of the November 11 election in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa States.

The former governor of Kano State promised that internal democracy would reign in his time and members would have an electronic register.

