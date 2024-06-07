Afenifere has praised President Bola Tinubu for naming the Arterial Road N20 in the FCT after Prof. Wole Soyinka

Afenifere also commended FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for recommending the naming of the road

Ajayi noted that national honours for Soyinka, who received the Nobel Prize in 1986, were long overdue

FCT, Abuja-Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organization, has expressed admiration for President Bola Tinubu's decision to name the Arterial Road N20 in the Federal Capital Territory after Prof. Wole Soyinka.

In a statement on Thursday, June 6, in Lagos, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Jare Ajayi, Afenifere expressed appreciation for the president's gesture.

As reported by Punch, Ajayi described the honour as well-deserved, stating that Afenifere agrees with the President that the literary icon has brought Nigeria fame, pride, and international recognition.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu named the just inaugurated arterial road N20 from the northern parkway to the north outer expressway (ONEX) in the federal capital territory (FCT) as the Wole Soyinka Highway, as reported by The Cable.

He said:

“Not only that, the recognition is also a befitting prelude to celebrating the Professor’s 90th birthday coming next week."

Ajayi also praised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for suggesting to President Tinubu that the road be named after Soyinka.

Ajayi noted that the actions of the minister and his team's actions were improving Abuja's aesthetics and infrastructure.

Ajayi further pointed out that these qualities were emphasized by the ceremony in which Soyinka received the prestigious Nobel Prize in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1986.

Ajayi stated that national honours for a man who has long been a global citizen were overdue.

Ajayi said:

“It is better late than never, though. Given the immense contributions he has made locally, nationally, and internationally to the efforts at ennobling humanity.”

Nigerian leaders must emulate Soyinka

The spokesperson for Afenifere urged Nigerian leaders to follow in Soyinka's footsteps and prioritize actions that alleviate the suffering of the populace while boosting their sense of self-value.

