BREAKING: PDP Rejects Tinubu's 8-Point Resolution on Rivers Crisis as Wike-Fubara Rift Deepens
Politics

BREAKING: PDP Rejects Tinubu's 8-Point Resolution on Rivers Crisis as Wike-Fubara Rift Deepens

by  Adekunle Dada

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s 8-point resolution between Governor Sim Fubara and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

The opposition party said there is no remedy for the 25 former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party decided on this at the end of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) Emergency Meeting on the Political Developments in Rivers state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the PDP Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum on Tuesday, December 19.

