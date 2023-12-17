The APC said there is no truth in the report that they have entered an arrangement with NNPP to influence Supreme Court judgement in Kano state

The ruling APC debunked the report that President Bola Tinubu had intervened for Governor Abba Yusuf to remain as Kano governor

Kano state APC chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, said the ruling party will pursue its case at the apex court to a logical conclusion

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to reports that it has struck a deal with the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to influence the Supreme Court judgement in favour of Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Kano state APC chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, debunked the rumour and dismissed the report that President Bola Tinubu held a meeting, where he agreed that Gverbor Yusuf should remain.

The alleged arrangement is based on the anticipation that Governor Yusf will subsequently decamp to the APC, The Nation reported.

Abbas made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, December 17.

He added that the APC was not aware of such an arrangement and would pursue its case at the Supreme Court to a logical conclusion.

“There is nowhere such meeting was held with either Mr President or any leader of the party. President Bola Tinubu is a Democrat and strongly believes in the rule of law and the right thing to be done therefore will not be part of any arrangement or reconciliation to subvert justice and support people who have stolen votes or breach the electoral act to emerge as leaders.”

Lawyer predicts Governor Yusuf's chances at Supreme Court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano-based lawyer and professional negotiator and mediator, Umar Sa'ad Hassan, predicted the chances of Governor Yusuf at the Supreme Court.

Governor Yusuf approached the apex court after being sacked by the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

Speaking on Governor Yusuf’s chances at the Supreme during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Umar said the NNPP governor has little chance of upturning the appellate court's verdict.

Prominent Lawyer speaks on chances of Kano, Plateau governors

A human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, said Governor Yusuf and Governor Caleb Muftwang of Kano and Plateau states, respectively, have good ground to appeal their sack at the Supreme Court.

Effiong said the reason for sacking the governors was pre-election and party affair matters which the court has no jurisdiction over. The prominent lawyer said the decision of the governors to appeal the appellate court judgement is good even though he can’t predict the outcome of their appeal at the apex court.

