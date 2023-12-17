The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja will decide the fate of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and Senator Aishatu Ahmed (Binani) on Monday, December 18

Governor Fintiri said he is sure the appellate court will dismiss the petition of Binani like the election tribunal in Yola

Binani said she is confident that the Court of Appeal will upturn the victory of the PDP and Fintiri

Yola, Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has expressed confidence that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, will dismiss the suit filed against him by Senator Aishatu Ahmed (Binani) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fintiri disclosed this through his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, on Sunday, December 17, the Nation reported.

“Just like the verdict at the Tribunal, we are very optimistic that the verdict of the Appeal Court will favour us.”

The appellate court will on Monday, December 18, deliver its judgement on the suit seeking the sack of Governor Finitiri over non-compliance with the Nigerian Electoral Act.

Binani listed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Fintiri and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the first, second, and third respondents respectively in her petition.

Speaking of her expectations, Binani urged her supporters to remain calm, stating that the appellate court would favour her in its judgement.

“I strongly believe the Court of Appeal will upturn the victory of PDP.”

Appeal court gives verdict on suit seeking Fintiri's sack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the appellate court on Tuesday, November 21, dismissed the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Umar Ardo, against the electoral victory of Fintiri for lack of merit.

In its judgment delivered on Tuesday, the three-member panel of the appeal court concurred with the tribunal's decision. The court held that the appellants failed to prove allegations of corrupt practices and non-compliance with the Electoral Act against INEC.

The panel, headed by Justice Ugochukwu Ogaku, concluded that there was no basis to grant the appeal and affirmed the tribunal's decision to dismiss the petition.

Plateau governor reacts as appeal court sacks him

Legit.ng also reported that Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state said the verdict of the appeal court that nullified his election was a temporary setback.

Mutfwang expressed optimism that the 'mandate overwhelmingly given to him' by the people of Plateau state would be restored.

He said he has instructed his legal team to file an appeal against the appellant court's verdict at the Supreme Court.

