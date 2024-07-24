The federal government has called on Nigerians to be calm with President Bola Tinubu as it reacted to the call for the hunger protest

Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, made the appeal after a meeting of the cabinet members on Wednesday, July 24

Idris explained that the Tinubu's administration planned to address the crisis as a family matter and urged the youths to come to the negotiation table with the government

The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to remain patient and calm amid rising calls for a nationwide protest against President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris assured that efforts are being made to address Nigerians' concerns and resolve the issues at hand.

Hunger protest is a family matter - FG

Idris described the planned protests as a "family matter" that will be resolved to ensure national peace and stability, emphasizing that government officials are committed to the nation's welfare.

He acknowledged the grievances of those agitating for protests but urged calm, stating that dialogue with stakeholders, including the President and other key government officials, has been ongoing.

Idris expressed optimism that Nigeria will be better for all citizens through ongoing engagement, emphasizing that the government is working diligently to address the escalating hardship in the country.

Hunger protest: FG emphasizes right to opinion

Idris also responded to calls for protests by prominent figures like Femi Falana, emphasizing Nigeria's democratic nature and the right to opinions.

Idris appealed for patience and a peaceful resolution, reiterating that the government is attentive to Nigerians' concerns and working tirelessly to address them. He echoed President Bola Tinubu's message, urging citizens to calm down and give the government more time.

Several high-ranking officials, including ministers and the National Security Adviser, attended the meeting where Idris made these statements, demonstrating a unified government approach to addressing the concerns and calls for protests.

