The federal government has responded to the criticism of Peter Obi over the 2023 supplementary budget signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Shortly after signing the supplementary budget, Obi described it as uncaring and insensitive towards the needs of the masses

In a statement released Thursday, November 9, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, refuted Obi's claims

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has refuted claims that the 2023 supplementary budget signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, November 8, was insensitive.

This response comes after the presidential bannerman of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, faulted the budget, saying it is proof that the federal government is uncaring and insensitive towards the needs of the masses.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris. Photo Credit: @FMINONigeria

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated that the budget was "a bold and pragmatic response to the pressing and economic challenges Nigeria currently faces."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a statement issued by his spokesperson Rabiu Ibrahim, the minister said:

“The broad provisions in the supplementary budget is a reflection of President Tinubu’s strong desire and eagerness to support the vital functions of government, address urgent security needs, and fast-track the country’s recovery process from the economic impact occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.”

Minister appeals to opposition

Idris called on the political opposition to approach their right to express differing opinions with knowledge and fairness, discouraging the distortion of facts for political advantage.

He clarified that the supplementary budget was carefully crafted through collaboration and discussions with key stakeholders, ensuring that it accurately addressed the needs and aspirations of the Nigerian people.

Emphasising President Tinubu's commitment to transparent government spending, Idris highlighted the thorough examination of every item in the supplementary budget to guarantee responsible use of public funds.

President Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima told to resign

In another report, Peter Obi's running mate in the February 2023 election, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to step down.

The Labour Party (LP) also called on Kashim Shettima, Nigeria's vice-president (VP), to resign.

Baba-Ahmed said Nigeria should conduct another election because Messrs Tinubu and Shettima "were fraudulently sworn in" on May 29.

Source: Legit.ng