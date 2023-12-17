An agitation has been made for the probe of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike

This call for his probe is for his alleged involvement in the murder of a police divisional officer and the diversion of $300 million in funds for Ogoni cleanup

A former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank has urged President Bola Tinubu to order Wike's probe

FCT, Abuja - Comrade Timi Frank, the former deputy spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, December 17, urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to promptly investigate FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

The investigation is in connection to his alleged involvement in the murder of Bako Angbashim, the Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Division in Rivers State.

The incident occurred during a police raid on criminal hideouts in the Odemude community in Ahoada West Local Government Area on September 8.

Angbashim was captured and decapitated, and a cult group led by Okpara filmed the gruesome act.

The killing led to nationwide condemnation, prompting investigations and calls for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators by the police high command, the Federal Government, and the Rivers State Government.

Murder allegation against Wike

Timi Frank's call for an investigation came in response to a statement by House of Representatives member Boma Goodhead, representing Asari-Toru Federal Constituency of Rivers State, accusing Wike of complicity in the DPO's murder.

During a protest rally in Rivers State, Goodhead accused Governor Siminilaye Fubara of orchestrating the murder of the DPO, as well as implicating Wike and other federal lawmakers.

She asserted that the Governor diverted $300 million allocated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited for the Ogoni cleanup and misappropriated N9 billion from the state's Internally Generated Revenue.

In a statement released in Abuja, Frank has stated that an inquiry is essential to verify the allegations made by Goodhead against Wike and two federal lawmakers from the state.

He has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to establish a judicial panel to investigate the DPO's killing, ensuring justice for the deceased.

Frank said:

“If the President fails to take action or do the right thing, by arresting Wike and setting up a judicial panel of inquiry, I demand that every murder suspect in Nigeria that is already in prison or that is being tried should be set free.

“This is because nobody is above the law, and we are all Nigerians. So we expect equal justice for all Nigerians.”

Wike told to resign as call for Tinubu to order probe heightens

Frank urged Wike to step down from his ministerial position and undergo an investigation regarding the reported murder of the DPO and his alleged involvement in diverting $300 million allocated by the NNPCL for the Ogoni cleanup, as well as another N9 billion from the IGR of Rivers state.

Emphasising Wike's self-proclaimed integrity, Frank suggested that submitting to scrutiny by security agencies, as promised by Goodhead, would help establish his innocence.

Frank also insisted on a thorough investigation of federal lawmakers implicated in the killing, as mentioned by Hon Goodhead.

Additionally, he called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to look into the purported diversion of $300 million from Rivers.

Wike storms Port-Harcourt with huge entourage amid face-off with Gov Fubra

Meanwhile, Wike and Governor Fubara kept a noticeable distance at separate public functions recently, indicating a potential strain in their once-sweet relationship.

The tension between Wike and Fubara escalated as they attended distinct events at Eleme and the Rivers State University (RSU) convocation, respectively, choosing to avoid any interaction.

This comes amid damaging allegations against Wike, who is a former governor of Rivers state and now FCT minister.

