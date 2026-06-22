Dr Ivara Esege has published a detailed opinion piece stating that his family will continue fighting until they find out what caused the death of his young son at Euracare Hospital

The grieving father revealed that the 21-month-old boy arrived at the medical facility conscious and stable for routine diagnostic procedures before his sudden passing less than 24 hours later

He accused the medical centre of withholding full medical records while the medical council ruled that the hospital's chief medical director has a case of negligence to answer

Dr Ivara Esege, the husband of celebrated author Chimamanda Adichie, has declared that his family will not relent until justice is served over the death of their 21‑month‑old son, Nkanu Adichie‑Esege.

Legit.ng reported that Nkanu died on January 7, 2026, at Euracare Multi‑Specialist Hospital in Lagos.

Chimamanda Adichie’s husband demands justice and exposes new details about the sudden passing of his young son. Photo: chimamanda_adichie

Source: Instagram

Nkanu's father has accused the hospital of trying to obstruct a judicial inquest into the circumstances of the tragedy, The Guardian newspaper reported.

Dr Esege explained that the fight for answers is not only for his family but for all Nigerians.

“We are waiting and hoping that Euracare will not be able to use its wealth and power to stop an inquest. If this is allowed to happen, it will be a mockery and abuse of the entire judicial system.”

Allegations against Euracare Hospital

According to Dr Esege, his son arrived at Euracare conscious, interactive, and with stable vital signs.

He was referred for diagnostic procedures, including an MRI scan, PICC line insertion, and a lumbar puncture, with plans to transfer him to Johns Hopkins Hospital in the United States the following day.

Less than 24 hours later, Nkanu was dead.

Dr Esege recalled:

“He was to be transferred the following day to Johns Hopkins Hospital in the United States for treatment. Less than 24 hours after arriving at Euracare, he was dead. It is putting it mildly to call the loss of Nkanu devastating.”

He added that the family cremated their son at Ebony Funeral Home on the recommendation of Euracare’s Chief Medical Director.

Inquest delays and hospital response

The family requested a public inquest in a letter dated January 28, 2026, and Euracare itself had also applied for one, describing the death as unexpected.

The first sitting was scheduled for February 25, with Euracare presenting evidence first. However, the process has since been postponed until October 2026.

Dr Esege lamented:

“It has been a nightmare dealing with Euracare while keeping life as normal as possible for our daughter and for Nkanu’s twin brother and trying to protect my wife from much of this upheaval.”

Regulatory findings of negligence

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria set up an Investigative Panel into the death.

In a letter dated February 25, 2026, the panel found that Euracare’s Chief Medical Director, Dr Tosin Majekodunmi, and the anaesthesiologist who administered sedation, Dr Titus Ogundare, have a case of negligence to answer for.

Dr Esege emphasised that his family’s pursuit of justice is about ensuring proper healthcare delivery in Nigeria and preventing other parents from suffering similar preventable losses.

Chimamanda Adichie's husband says Euracare refused to hand over their son's medical records and is now fighting to stop a public inquest that could expose what happened. Photo: chimamanda_adichie

Source: Instagram

Chimamanda Adichie calls out Euracare Hospital

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie shared heartbreaking details regarding her late son’s case with Euracare Hospital.

The renowned author stated that the medical centre was denying her the opportunity to mourn in peace while she questioned their actions.

Chimamanda Adichie alleged that a hospital representative contacted a relative to stop the court process to prevent her name from facing public scrutiny.

Source: Legit.ng