Governor Siminalaye Fubara is proving to be a staunch student of Nyesom Wike's political ideology

Like his predecessor, the incumbent governor of Rivers State debuted his live musical band during a flag-off of a project

To the audience's delight, the band sang what seemed like a diss song to ex-governor Wike, who's currently feuding with Governor Fubara

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State has debuted a live musical performance in response to the ongoing political turmoil in the region.

The lively musical ensemble debuted following Governor Fubara's address at the commencement ceremony for the construction of 20,000 housing units in the Ikwere area of the state.

The band entertained the audience with a rendition of the song, "Dey your day make I dey my dey, nobody worry nobody", much to the crowd's delight.

Fubara's newly formed live band is emerging amidst the current political unrest in the state.

Recall that the previous governor, Nyesom Wike, had a live band led by gospel artist Bamidele Abiye Adeek, popularly known as "Sensational Bamidele", which specialised in performing Igbo-themed music.

The band gained recognition for delivering comforting songs tailored for Wike, notably their well-known 'As e dey pain dem, e dey sweet us' track.

Bamidele explained that his compositions are inspired by the events surrounding an occasion and the governor's mood.

Netizens react to Fubara's debuting live band

Meanwhile, netizens were thrilled by Governor Fubara for debuting his musical live band like his predecessor.

@inersir wrote:

"He learned everything from Wike and now he is beating him at his own game!"

@BalogunREADONE wrote:

". GoV SF ... is a good apprentice that graduated with good grades just that this power tussle comes so early.... it is possible we witness more politics than governance."

@JamesLekwauwa said:

"Couldn’t have come any time better.

It won’t take long before the snake turn to a dragon."

@MisterBayo_ wrote:

"One cant tell this guy is not really against wike,he just needs his deserved independence to govern as it should be,i mean he is following his boss's template assiduously "

@tunnamania11 wrote:

"He was a good student of Wike's politics. He deserves to be free and have a team of his own. The only consequence is that he won't smell the second term."

Fubara vs Wike: Truth behind master, protégé fallout revealed

Meanwhile, a fresh revelation has confirmed that Rivers State ex-governor Nyesom Wike handed the list of commissioners and aides to Governor Siminalaye Fubara.

It was gathered that the immediate past governor selected all the commissioners sworn in by the incumbent.

This development was said to have triggered the ongoing rift between both men, leading to the resignation of some commissioners.

