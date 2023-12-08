A coalition has insisted that the judgement of the Appeal Court that sacked the governor of Plateau state, Caleb Mutfwang, was not fair

Legit.ng recalls that in November, the appellate court, in its judgement nullified the election of Mutfwang and asked INEC to issue a Certificate of Return to the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Nentanwe Yilwatda Goshwe

However, the Northern Initiative for Peace and Economic Development has said the verdict was against the principle of democracy upon which Nigeria was founded

Jos, Plateau state - A group, Northern Initiative for Peace and Economic Development, has urged the Supreme Court to set aside the decision of the Appeal Court concerning the Plateau state governorship election.

Abel Jilemsam, leader of the group, addressed a press conference in Jos, Plateau state recently and urged the Supreme Court to respect "the popular mandate in Plateau".

Plateau: 'Be fair' - Northern groups to court

According to him, the Appeal Court's judgement that sacked Governor Mutfwang is an antithesis of the cravings of the people of Plateau, Vanguard newspaper reported.

Blueprint Newspapers also noted the Northern groups' stance.

Jilemsam said:

“The citizens of Plateau have exercised their democratic rights, and their voices must be heard and honoured.

"Attempts to undermine the sanctity of these elections not only jeopardise the democratic principles that Nigeria upholds but also erode public trust in the electoral process.

“We call upon all stakeholders, including the electoral authorities and the judiciary, to ensure a thorough and unbiased judgement as we head to the Supreme Court for dispute arising from the ruling of appeal judgment."

