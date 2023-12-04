Prophet Godwin Ikuru has described Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state, and FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, as 'good men'

Prophet Ikuru said Fubara's government is new and the people of Rivers state need to enjoy his government

The cleric asked Governor Fubara to ensure that there is peace between him and his mentor, Wike

FCT, Abuja - Prophet Godwin Ikuru, the spiritual leader of the Jehovah Eye Salvation, has advised Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers state, to make sure there is peace between him and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Ikuru said this via a recent Facebook post.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain stated that Messrs Fubara and Wike are “good” men.

The cleric wrote:

“Governor Siminalayi Fubara, you are a good man, Wike is a good man. Your government is a new government. The people of Rivers state need to enjoy your government. Make sure there is peace between you and your boss, Wike. God bless you.”

