President Bola Tinubu has sacked five directors appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in the aviation and aerospace development ministry

Some of the affected directors were appointed a few days before the handing over of the former president to Tinubu

While listing the affected directors, the spokesperson of the ministry, Odutayo Oluseyi, said legal advisers and secretaries were not affected by the directives

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has sacked at least five directors in Nigeria's aviation sector. This is coming less than 24 hours after the administration sacked all heads of the aviation agencies.

According to Daily Trust, the development was announced by Odutayo Oluseyi, the head of press and public affairs of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, on Thursday, December 14.

President Tinubu sacks five other Buhari's appointees

Oluseyi, in the statement, also noted that the directors were ordered to hand over to the most senior persons in their directorates/departments.

Recall that some of the directors were appointed by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari a few days before he was supposed to hand over to President Tinubu.

List of Buhari appointees Tinubu recently sacked

The affected directors and their agencies are:

Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMET) Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB) Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)

Tinubu did not sack Secretaries, legal advisers

The statement clarified that secretaries and legal advisers of the affected agencies were exempted from the directive while urging the directors to comply with the directive of the president strictly.

Former President Buhari made a series of appointments since the APC won the February 25 presidential election.

A few days before his handing over, the appointments by the former president became public concerns as many political pundits believed that the moves were unnecessary.

