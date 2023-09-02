On Saturday, September 2nd, President Bola Tinubu recalled all Nigerian ambassadors, representing the country across the world

The minister of foreign affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar confirmed this development through a statement

Meanwhile, former President Muhammadu Buhari had in July 2020 appointed 41 non-career ambassadors and 42 career ambassadors to man the nation’s foreign diplomatic missions

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the recall of all career and non-career ambassadors serving in different countries.

Breaking: Fresh Appointments Underway as President Tinubu Recalls Nigeria’s Ambassadors. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The Cable reported that Yusuf Tuggar, minister of foreign affairs, announced the decision barely 24 hours after the president recalled Sarafa Isola, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK).

In a statement on Saturday, September 2nd, by Alkasim Abdulkadir, Tuggar’s adviser on media and communications strategy, the minister said the recall of Isola on Friday, September 1st, was applicable to all ambassadors, Daily Trust reported.

In a letter dated August 31, the minister said Tinubu had recalled Isola and asked him to return to Nigeria by October 31 at the latest, after taking formal leave from his host government.

On Tinubu’s behalf, Tuggar thanked the outgoing High Commissioner for his service and wished him well in his future endeavours.

“Sequel to the inquiries on the letter recalling the Nigerian ambassador to the UK, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has clarified that all career ambassadors and non-career ambassadors have been recalled on the instructions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement reads.

“Ambassadors as representatives of the country serve at the behest of the President and it’s his prerogative to send or recall them from any country.”

There was no mention of when their would-be successors would assume office.

Tinubu replaces Ondo, Cross River nominees to NDDC board

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, September 1st, amended the recently reconstituted Board and Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Tinubu approved the replacement of the Ondo and Cross River representatives on the Board.

This move of the president was contained in a statement issued on Friday evening, by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale

Niger junta withdraws French ambassador’s immunity

In another development, Niger’s military government on Thursday, August 31st, announced that it had revoked the French ambassador’s diplomatic immunity and instructed the police to expel him.

The ambassador, Sylvain Itte's visa and that of his family have also been cancelled.

“(His) diplomatic cards and visas and those of the members of his family have been cancelled. The police have been instructed to proceed to his expulsion,” according to their letter, seen Thursday by AFP.

Source: Legit.ng