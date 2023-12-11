Senate President Godswill Akpabio has disclosed that the governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, may be joining the APC soon

At a colloquium for his birthday on Friday, Akpabio added that Senators Aminu Tambuwal and Natacha Akpoti Uduaghan may also join the ruling party

Akpabio's comment followed the allegation from Atiku Abubakar that the APC and President Bola Tinubu were working to turn Nigerian to one-party state

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, has satirically disclosed that some senators and governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may dump the opposition party and join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Senate president made the disclosure during his remark at his birthday celebration organised for him at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, on Friday, December 8.

Akpabio reveals politicians that will soon join APC Photo Credit: SPNigeria, Umo Eno, Natacha Akpoti Usuaghan

Source: Twitter

PDP, NNPP, and others move to stop APC from turning Nigeria into a one-party state

According to the former governor of Akwa Ibom, "very soon, we will all become one family."

On Tuesday, November 14, Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, called on the opposition parties to join him and his party to rescue Nigeria from the APC, adding that the objective of the ruling party was to turn Nigeria to a one-party state.

On Thursday, December 7, it was reported that six political parties, including the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), have formed a movement with the PDP to resist the alleged one-party state move of the APC.

Akpabio hints at APC becoming the only party in Nigeria

But speaking on Friday, Akpabio satirically mentioned Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Senator Aminu Tambuwal from Sokoto and Senator Natacha Akpoti-Uduaghan as the prospective members of the APC.

The Senate president said:

"I envision a greater Nigeria under Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces. And I want to thank all the political parties that are here for voting for our president across party lines. It is the same way we are running the Senate. The Senate is across party lines.

"Even the governor of this state (Eno of Akwa Ibom) has yet to join the APC; can you imagine that? I am just telling you something, but he is already seated very close to the wife of the vice president of Nigeria and is seated very close to the wife of the president of Nigeria and still stays close to the governor of Cross Rivers state, who is APC.

"And Governor Tambuwal, now Senator Tambuwal, is standing very close to me. What that means is that very soon, we will all become one family."

See the video here:

Akpabio swears-in Natasha as Kogi Central Senator 7 days after Yohanna

Legit.ng earlier reported that Godswill Akpbio, the president of the Senate, has sworn in Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from Kogi Central as the second new PDP Senator in the Red Chamber.

Last week, Akpabio swore in Senator Amos Yohanna from Adamawa North after his legal battle with former Senator Elisha Abbo.

Akpoti-Uduaghan and Yohanna had a long legal battle with their opponents from the APC before securing their victory and becoming Nigerian senators.

Source: Legit.ng