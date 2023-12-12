The PDP has vowed to explore all options to reclaim its seats in the Rivers state house of assembly

The party warned some lawmakers who recently defected to the APC not to parade themselves as members of the Rivers state house of assembly

Legit.ng reports that the said lawmakers are loyalists of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT)

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it would write the Independent National Election (INEC) to demand fresh elections in Rivers state.

The fresh election will be to replace its 27 members in the state house of assembly who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, December 11.

PDP sends warning message to pro-Wike defectors

Reacting to the defection of the lawmakers, the PDP warned them against presenting themselves as members of the state house of assembly, cautioning that such actions could lead to charges of impersonation with serious legal consequences.

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP spokesperson, in an interview with The Punch, disclosed that the party would explore all options to reclaim its seats in the state house of assembly.

Ologunagba, who described the PDP as a law-abiding party, said:

“We will write to INEC on Tuesday, December 12 to make our position known.”

When asked what the party would do if INEC failed to grant its request, the PDP publicity secretary replied:

“You cannot pre-empt our steps and our party. We know the law and we understand it.

"We will take a state at a time. What I can assure you is that the PDP will explore all options.”

