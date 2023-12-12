Nigeria's main opposition PDP is getting ready for the 2027 presidential election, Bode George disclosed

The PDP chieftain insisted that the presidential ticket of the party should be given to a southern candidate, noting that a northern candidate would spell doom for the party

This has concluded speculations that the PDP is prepared to wrestle power from the APC in 2027, and to field in Peter Obi, Labour Party flagbearer, as its preferred choice

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun reconciliation of aggrieved members, indicating interest in bringing back the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, to its fold.

The PDP made this known on Monday, December 11, during a press briefing in Lagos state, while addressing the party's internal issues, Daily Independent report added.

Bode George, speaking on behalf of the PDP stalwarts, maintained that a southern PDP candidate should be given the presidential ticket of the party, as that is the only way the All Progressives Congress (APC) can be kicked out, The Guardian reported.

George insisted that the LP does not have the structure to win national elections, hence Obi should consider returning to the party.

He said:

“The Labour Party doesn’t have the root. The LP was a movement; they don’t have a solid root. LP came out of anger, it doesn’t have the kind of root we have. LP is a wind. Where was Obi? We can still talk to him if he wants to.”

"North mustn’t present PDP candidate in 2027" - Bode George insists

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bode George, on Monday, December 11, warned members of the party scheming to field a northerner as PDP’s candidate in the 2027 elections to jettison the idea.

George said if such a move was accomplished, the PDP would be consigned to the “dustbin of history in 2027”.

He, however, urged the PDP elders to jettison personal interests and adhere to the tenets of the party’s constitution.

Labour Party denies merger talk with PDP

Also, Legit.ng reported earlier that the Labour Party has dissociated itself from the alleged merger with the PDP and six other political parties against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obiora Ifoh, LP's national publicity secretary, in a statement on Saturday, December 9, seen by Legit.ng, dissociated the opposition from the coalition of the concerned political parties.

LP said the report associating it with the coalition was false as it quoted one of its officials out of context, adding that it was never and would never be part of any coalition.

