There is a fresh twist in the Rivers state crisis as Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Beatrice Itubo, is presently in talks with Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Itubo disclosed that she met with Governor Fubara and discussion is still in progress in moving the state further

The LP chieftain, however, did not provide details of the meeting and if she will defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Beatrice Itubo, has met with River state governor, Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Itubo, who disclosed this to Channels TV, stated that the discussion is still ongoing.

“I met with the Governor and discussion is still in progress.”

The meeting came amid the unfolding political crisis in the oil-rich south-south state.

Itubo, however, did not reveal if she would dump the LP for the PDP or support the Fubara-led administration from her party.

She said details of the meeting would be disclosed after they conclude their deliberations.

Fubara summons emergency exco meeting after PDP lawmakers defected to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fubara had an emergency meeting with the members of the state executive council.

The emergency meeting followed the defection of 27 members of the 32-member House of Assembly from the governing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was gathered that the meeting is holding at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Why we defected to APC, Rivers PDP lawmaker reveals

Honourable Enemi Alabo has explained why he and the other 26 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alabo said internal divisions within the PDP are the primary reason why the lawmakers defected to the APC.

He lamented over his inability to establish communication with the PDP secretariat because of the ongoing legal disputes related to the party’s secretaryship. The lawmaker also pointed to the burning of the Rivers Assembly chambers and the intimidation suffered by members.

Fubara speaks against impeachment plot: “I’ll not surrender my mandate”

Governor Fubara declared that he would not surrender his mandate and the progress of the state to the acts of intimidation, blackmail and deliberate sabotage against him.

Fubara also tasked Nigerians to have faith in the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the federal level, asserting that the president has shown determination to pull the nation out of the prevailing economic nightmare.

